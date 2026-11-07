A man was arrested on Friday night at LeBron James' house in Brentwood, California, after Los Angeles police were called to investigate a potential burglary, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

An unnamed suspect was taken into custody at the scene and booked on stalking charges. Police were called to the home at 9:39 p.m. Friday. The suspect claimed to be James' son when speaking with police, according to TMZ. James' representatives declined to comment on the incident, per ESPN.

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James, who spent the past eight seasons in Los Angeles playing for the Lakers, signed with the 76ers in the offseason and is splitting his time this season living in Philadelphia and New York City. James and the 76ers were in Cleveland on Friday night when the incident at his home in Los Angeles occurred. The Sixers lost 119-95 to the Cavaliers, another former team of James, in an NBA Cup game.

James is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in eight appearances so far in Philadelphia, his 24th season in the NBA. The Sixers, who brought in James and Jaylen Brown as star additions this offseason, are 8-2 through the first 10 games of the season and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.