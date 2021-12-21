The last few years of Hall of Fame inductions have been among the most star-studded in recent basketball history. In the past two years alone, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Chris Webber all earned enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts. The class of 2022 won't be quite so glamorous, but as Tuesday's list of nominees proves, there are still plenty of deserving candidates.

Manu Ginobili, the four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and 2004 Olympic gold medalist from Argentina, leads the incoming group of first-time nominees, and given his resume both domestically and internally, would appear to be a safe bet for induction. Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers and five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen are also first-time nominees.

Beyond the first-timers, there are a number of nominees from years past that will have another chance this time around. Chauncey Billups, Tim Hardaway Sr. and Shawn Marion stand out as candidates who have had significant support in the past, and George Karl and Bob Huggins can make compelling cases from the coaching ranks. WNBA legends Swin Cash and Becky Hammon should also garner serious consideration. The committee typically also tries to reward a few lesser-known contributors to the game's history.

The Hall of Fame's entire list of nominees can be found here, and the class of 2022 will be announced at the Final Four in New Orleans in April. The induction ceremony itself well be held Sep. 9-10, 2022 in Springfield.