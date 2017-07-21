Manu Ginobili: Gregg Popovich said 'he needed me' to return to the Spurs

Earlier this week, Manu Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs reached an agreement on a one-year deal that will keep the veteran Argentine in black and silver for a 16th season.

With Ginobili turning 40 later this month, there were doubts about whether he would return, but defied expectations to re-up with the Spurs.

In a recent blog post for La Nacion, Ginobili said this was a tough decision, and he was greatly influenced by coach Gregg Popovich's plea that he return. Via La Nacion, as translated by the San Antonio Express-News:

"He told me that he wanted me to continue and he needed me on the team," Ginobili wrote in the Argentinian publication La Nacion on Thursday. "If he did not want me, it would have been easier for me." "I accepted because it is a great honor to be with such a franchise, at 40 years old, feeling important, with people who tell me that they love me and that I am still important to the team," Ginobili wrote. "Everything I had in mind if I retired, I can postpone for another time. On the other hand, if I retired and took a year (off), I would not be able to compete again at 41."

In 69 games last season, Ginobili averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists, and shot 39.2 percent from 3-point land, and though he's not the player he once was, he was a factor in the Western Conference finals.