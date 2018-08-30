Manu Ginobili says he'll still 'contribute' to Spurs after retirement: 'If I can help, I will do it with pleasure'

With his distinct flair and zest for the game, Manu Ginobili cemented himself as a San Antonio Spurs legend during his 16 seasons with the franchise. The 41-year-old announced his retirement on Monday, but that doesn't mean he's disappearing from the city he's grown to love.

In a column he wrote in Argentine newspaper "La Nación," Ginobili insisted this is not "goodbye" to the Spurs franchise, and that he's willing to help out in any way necessary. Via ESPN:

"I was sure to make it clear to [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] this is not a 'goodbye, I'll see you,'" Ginobili wrote. "My kids have already started school, and while I'm in town, I'll be close to the team and the franchise. I can't help anymore by taking a charge or with a steal, but I'll try to contribute somehow. I appreciate all my teammates, the staff and all the people in the team. I want the best for the Spurs. If I can help, I will do it with pleasure."

Ginobili also said that his plan was always to retire after last season, but wanted to keep the door open just in case he had a change of heart.

"I can't say this was a hasty or unexpected decision," Ginobili wrote. "I'm 41 years old. I've been stretching a little bit this basketball thing, right? In my head, last season was at all times 'the last one.' I never said it publicly because I didn't want to limit my options. I wanted to leave the door open for any changes in my mind or to see if I still felt the physical and mental strength needed to face a new season."

One of the most unique talents the game has ever seen, Ginobili certainly won't be forgotten by fans of the NBA and international basketball around the world. Popovich tends to engender a familial atmosphere with the Spurs, so players like Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker will likely always be welcome around the team after their playing careers.

Given his ability to think the game and years of NBA and international success, Ginobili would make a fine coach if he decides to embark on that journey as his next chapter.