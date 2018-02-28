Marc Gasol fed up with Grizzlies' struggles: 'This is the NBA, not the G League'

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a dramatic and disappointing season. After starting off 5-1 with a win over the Warriors and two wins over the Rockets, they seemed poised for another strong season with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley leading the way.

That, however, turned out to be the high point of their season. They've gone just 13-40 since that hot start, fired coach David Fizdale and lost Conley for the season due to a heel/Achilles injury. The last few weeks have been especially bad in Memphis, as the team turns firmly toward trying to develop young players and position itself for a top draft pick.

The Grizzlies have lost 10 games in a row -- somehow not their longest losing streak of the season -- and are now 18-41, which is the third-worst record in the West. Only the Magic, Kings, Hawks and Suns have more losses on the season. Things are looking good for the Grizz in terms of getting a top-five pick in this loaded draft, but the recent downturn has taken a toll on the veterans, especially Marc Gasol.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gasol voiced his frustrations with the team's play lately. Via The Commercial Appeal:

"It's not about somebody playing well or getting your reps or developing players. Because we have a league for that. We have a league and a team here in Memphis to develop guys. This is the NBA, not the G League."

Welp.

It's not really surprising to see this difficult of a season finally getting the best of Gasol, but it's still too bad to see things getting so sour between the big man and the Grizzlies. He certainly hasn't been perfect in his tenure with the team, especially in regards to the Fizdale stuff, but he didn't sign up for this.

Regardless, he seems completely checked out at this point. Just look at this shot he fired off a few minutes into the Grizzlies game against the Celtics the other night.

Don't be surprised if Gasol suddenly goes down with a "sore knee" or some other sort of convenient ailment in the next few weeks.