Veteran center Marc Gasol has several options when it comes to continuing his NBA career. Though past his prime, Gasol, 35, is still a serviceable big capable of producing on both ends of the floor, and as such several contenders are interested in his services.

After losing veteran center Dwight Howard to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a serious suitor for Gasol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Golden State Warriors are also interested in adding Gasol, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while the Toronto Raptors are hoping to keep him as well. The Los Angeles Clippers were also interested in Gasol, though that interest has likely waned after they signed Gasol's former Raptors teammate Serge Ibaka to a two-year deal.

Gasol has given no public indication where he would like to continue his career. After the Raptors were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Gasol wasn't prepared to discuss his future.

"Every ounce of energy I had … was into just the next day," Gasol said, via the Toronto Star. "And you play every game until there's no games to be played. And after that you just take one day at a time."

On paper, Gasol would fit well on either the Lakers or the Warriors as both teams need a reliable big man to share minutes at the center spot. In L.A., he would split time with JaVale McGee, who recently picked up his player option for the 2020-21 season. He would basically be taking the exact role that Dwight Howard held last season. With the Warriors, he could share time at the center spot with rookie James Wiseman, who the Warriors selected second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. We already know that the fit in Toronto is good, and if Gasol stays with the Raptors he will likely continue in the role he has held for the past couple of seasons.

With no shortage of options, it will ultimately be up to Gasol to decide where he wants to spend what could be the final chapter of his long and well-decorated NBA career.