Marc Gasol injury update: Raptors defense takes big hit with center reportedly out weeks with hamstring strain
The Raptors have sustained multiple injuries so far, but this is the biggest yet
The Toronto Raptors have already endured several injuries this season. Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet have all missed time so far, but no matter who has been on the court, the 18-9 Raptors have just kept winning. This latest injury, however, will test that trend perhaps more so than any they have sustained so far.
Marc Gasol is going to miss a period of weeks due to a left hamstring injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Gasol, typically quite durable, has not missed a game so far this season.
While his numbers are down this season, Gasol remains an absolutely essential part of Toronto's lineup. He is averaging a career-low 6.6 points per game due in part to shooting a ghastly 37.6 percent on 2-pointers this season, and his 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists are also among his lowest totals ever, but Gasol is as sturdy defensively as ever. The Raptors have allowed only 99.2 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor this season, a staggeringly low figure for someone who has played as many minutes as he has. He also remains a devastating passer and is shooting 35.2 percent on 3-pointers this season.
Pascal Siakam is an MVP candidate, but Gasol is arguably Toronto's next most important player. He has the best net rating among Toronto's starters at +10.8, and he is one of only two players on their roster whose absence leads to the Raptors getting outscored (alongside Siakam).
If he misses extended time and Toronto slides in the standings, it's worth asking whether or not the Raptors will reconsider breaking up this roster before the trade deadline. Gasol and Ibaka are on expiring deals. Lowry is a free agent in 2021. All three would be invaluable pieces for a contender, and Toronto could turn them into assets that better fit the timelines of Siakam and VanVleet. Toronto is expected to be a player in 2021 free agency, so acquiring assets now is critical in their effort to lure top talent down the line.
It's too early to determine whether or not the Raptors will pursue such a path, but the loss of Gasol, at the very least, should push them down to sixth in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. They could still make noise in the postseason, but for the time being, the Raptors will look like a very different team.
