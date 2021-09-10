The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading big man Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Memphis Grizzlies, in exchange for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Once the trade is official, the Grizzlies plan to waive Gasol so that he can remain with his family in Spain, per Wojnarowski.

Memphis' intent on releasing Gasol, 36, hints at the possibility that he could be ending his time in the NBA, which would conclude an illustrious career that was capped with an NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors in addition to being a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades.

The trade from the Lakers to the Grizzlies is a full-circle moment for Gasol, who was drafted by L.A. in 2007 only to be traded to the Grizzlies for his brother, Pau Gasol in 2008. Gasol then spent 11 straight seasons with the Grizzlies to start his career, where he was an integral piece of a Memphis team that went from a 20-wins-a-season franchise to a consistent playoff team, winning nearly 50 games a year on several occasions. Gasol was consistently the most important player on Memphis' team and helped lead the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals in 2013 at the height of the "Grit and Grind" era.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Gasol's time with the Grizzlies came to an end when he was traded in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign, and became crucial in Toronto winning its first championship. After two seasons north of the border, he signed with the Lakers as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season in hopes of trying to win another title, but his lone season in purple and gold wasn't successful as the team was bounced from the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, a series where Gasol played the fewest playoff minutes of his career (17.4 per game).

After the Lakers signed Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan during free agency this summer, it was obvious that Gasol's time with L.A. was coming to an end. This move will also allow the Lakers to save $10 million. It's unclear what Gasol plans on doing next with his career, but perhaps he might follow a similar path as his brother, who played for FC Barcelona in Spain this past season, where the club won the Liga ACB championship in June. But whether he decides to call it a career, play overseas or still pursue playing in the NBA, Gasol will go down as one of the greatest international players in league history.