Marcin Gortat says Wizards' current mess proves he wasn't the 'cancer of the locker room' when they traded him
The Clippers' big man and former Wizard was also a bit upset over the lack of a video tribute in his return to Washington
The Washington Wizards have struggled in a big way and things are continuing to get worse.
On Tuesday, it was reported that several Wizards players have gotten into verbal altercations with the coaching staff. Following Wednesday's game between the Wizards and the Clippers, ex-Wizards center Marcin Gortat vented his frustration over the way his tenure with the team ended and thought he was treated like "the cancer of the locker room."
"Listen, the way I was traded out of that team, it looked like I was the cancer of the locker room," Gortat told NBC Sports Washington. "I think that thing was verified and it was complete [expletive]. It is what it is now."
Gortat was traded to the Clippers in exchange for guard Austin Rivers on June 26. The big man spent five seasons with the Wizards after coming over in a trade from the Phoenix Suns in 2013. Despite spending a significant amount of time with the team, the Wizards didn't prepare a video tribute for Gortat and that was something that caught the veteran center off-guard.
"Well, what do I think about that? A lot of guys around the league are getting tributes," Gortat said. "It's obviously up to the organization, but I guess Austin Rivers did enough to get his tribute, but I didn't do enough to get a tribute here," Gortat said. "A few guys around the team understand. It was kind of weird."
On the other hand, Rivers only played four seasons with the Clippers after being originally drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Wizards faced the Clippers in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 and Rivers did receive a video tribute. Of course, it's very possible that Rivers did because his father, Doc Rivers, is the Clippers head coach.
Gortat did admit that there isn't any bad blood between him and players like John Wall and Bradley Beal. The veteran put his tenure with the Wizards in the past and is content with his current role as a veteran leader with the Clippers. Los Angeles will play next when it hosts the Grizzlies on Friday (3:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
In 15 minutes against the Wizards, Gortat ended up scoring nine points while also securing seven rebounds in a 125-118 loss.
