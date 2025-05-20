Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, made personal changes following his February arrest in Orlando, Fla., after his Lamborghini SUV got stuck on train tracks leading to various charges, including drug possession. The former UCF basketball standout posted on Instagram over the weekend that he was 40 days sober and working to improve his physical well-being.

Originally charged with cocaine possession, police later downgraded charges to possession of ketamine, along with DUI, property damage and resisting arrest.

Ketamine is an anesthetic often confused for cocaine and has hallucinogenic effects. Footage of Jordan's arrest shows an officer telling Jordan he had concerns about his "level of impairment" and smells alcohol, before not allowing him to re-enter his vehicle with a female companion. Jordan told police he made a wrong turn.

"I appreciate your concerns, but I'm not inebriated," Jordan tells police in the video. "I'm not anything that can not drive home. The thing is, I'm not familiar with this area. I made a right (turn), I thought I was making a right on the highway, but I made a (expletive) right on the train tracks."

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest child of Michael Jordan. He played three seasons for the UCF Knights, where he averaged 12.3 points per game from 2009-12. Since basketball retirement, Jordan became an influential fashion figure as the owner of Trophy Room, an upscale sneaker and apparel boutique based in Orlando.