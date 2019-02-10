Marcus Morris says Celtics are 'a bunch of individuals' after blowing 28-point lead to Clippers
The Celtics have lost two straight games at home after leading by at least 18 points
Despite the returns of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Boston Celtics got off to an unexpectedly poor start this season. After the first five weeks or so, they were just 10-10. Since then, however, they've started to figure things out. Most recently, they rattled off 10 wins in 11 tries, and were up to third place in the Eastern Conference.
However, it seems things are starting to go off the rails again. First, they blew an 18-point lead to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night before losing on a Rajon Rondo buzzer beater. Then, on Saturday night, they got up by 28 points on the Los Angeles Clippers before falling apart in the second half to lose that game as well.
Understandably, the two straight disappointing results have players frustrated. Following Saturday night's loss veteran forward Marcus Morris sounded off, saying the Celtics are playing like a "bunch of individuals" and says team hasn't had fun in a long time.
That wasn't all, as Morris continued to speak his mind. "We're going to lose games, but we don't have no attitude, we don't have no toughness, we ain't having fun," Morris said. "It's been a long season."
If the loss and Morris' comments weren't enough, the Celtics also lost Kyrie Irving to a knee sprain in the game. While it doesn't seem like a serious injury, it's certainly not what the team needs right now.
Now 35-21, the Celtics have dropped back down to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. There's still a long way to go, and if healthy, they'll be formidable come playoff time due simply to how much talent they have. But be that as it may, this season certainly hasn't gone how the Celtics expected.
