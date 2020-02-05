Marcus Morris trade deadline rumors: Knicks 'know they can move' veteran forward ahead of Thursday

Marcus Morris is an ideal trade candidate in just about every respect. He is a multi-positional veteran who can fit on practically any team thanks to his shooting and defense. His contract expires at the end of the season, so his acquisition wouldn't come with a major financial obligation. He even has deep playoff experience through his time with the Boston Celtics. A number of contenders would like to acquire him, and the New York Knicks "know they can move" their veteran forward before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The implication of such a report is that the Knicks have already received an offer they are willing to take for Morris, and that should only increase the pressure on every other team pursuing him to step their own offers up. It is unclear where that offer might have come from, but the two Los Angeles teams are likely at the center of these negotiations.

The Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had talks centered around Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, and Morris would likely be the centerpiece of that deal on New York's side. The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, have their own first-round pick to offer along with the expiring contract of veteran wing Maurice Harkless. While both teams would love to have Morris, it would also mean quite a bit to both to keep him away from the other. The Lakers have struggled to defend Kawhi Leonard in their two matchups against the Clippers. By acquiring Morris themselves, the Clippers would deprive the Lakers of perhaps the only player on the market capable of solving that problem.

The Knicks are asking for Danny Green as the salary filler in a potential Lakers deal, according to Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times, with the idea that they could redirect Green elsewhere for more assets. In a trade with the Clippers, the Knicks would like young shooting guard Landry Shamet.

The pursuit will not be limited to the Lakers and Clippers, though. Any contender with a first-round pick or equivalent young talent to dangle will likely at least ask the Knicks what it would take to make a deal. Two-way wings are the scarcest commodity in the NBA, and while this year's trade market has a fair number of them, none are as skilled on both ends of the floor as Morris.

He isn't a superstar, but he's the rare potential deadline addition that might be able to swing the championship with his specific skill set. The Knicks know how valuable he is, and will demand a return commensurate with his impact on the floor.