NBA veteran Marcus Smart agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, according to ESPN. The 31-year-old, who played in just 54 combined games over the past two seasons due to injuries, brings a strong defensive presence to the Lakers.

In a corresponding move, ESPN reported that the Lakers waived guard Shake Milton, whose $3 million contract for 2025-26 would have become fully-guaranteed on Sunday.

Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Defensive First Team honoree, has a player option to enter free agency in 2026, according to Shams Charania, who also reported Lakers star Luka Doncic personally reached out to Smart, making it clear he wanted the two-way stalwart on the team.

The move is seen as a significant boost to the Lakers' defense and backcourt depth as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Over his 11 NBA seasons, Smart has averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while establishing himself as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. His career steals average stands at 1.6 per game.

Smart appeared in just 15 games for the Wizards after being traded midseason from the Memphis Grizzlies in February. Still, his toughness and intensity remain highly valued.

Smart spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, who selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He became a cornerstone of the franchise's defense, helping lead the Celtics to playoff appearances each year, including five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance in 2022.