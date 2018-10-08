Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith fined for altercation during Celtics-Cavaliers preseason game

It may still be the preseason, but the intensity in Saturday's Celtics-Cavaliers game was turned up to regular-season mode. Or, at least, tempers were. Now, Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith will each have to pay for their actions. The league announced on Monday that Smart will be fined $25,000, while Smith will be dinged for $15,000. Neither will be suspended, however.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Smart has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Smith from behind. Smith, who was also assessed a technical foul for shoving Boston forward-center Aron Baynes, has been fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation.

It all started late in the first quarter, when Aron Baynes got locked up with J.R. Smith and spun the Cavs guard around. Smith took offense to that, and shoved the big Aussie, which sparked a bit of a ruckus. Smart came flying in from the backcourt to shove Smith in the back, and looked eager to continue the incident, but was dragged to the floor by Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier.

The beef didn't stop there, though "I told him to come back to the back," Smart said after the game about a gesture he made as he exited. "All that on the court … we can handle that off the court. I ain't with that."

Smith responded by tweeting, "Meet me on the street damn the back!!"

This is not the first time the two have gotten into it on the court. During last season's Eastern Conference finals, Smart confronted Smith after the Cavs guard shoved Al Horford while he was in mid-air.