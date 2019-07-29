Marcus Smart opens up on what went wrong for the 2018-19 Boston Celtics: 'we were dysfunctional'

The Boston Celtics came into the 2018-19 season with championship aspirations. They had just pushed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the brink in a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series that seemed to set them up as the league's next great team, and with Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving returning from injury, the Celtics arguably added more talent than any other team in the league headed into the year.

But those returning players did more harm than good in the standings. The Celtics won six fewer games last season and were knocked out in a humbling five-game gentlemen's sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Irving shot below 36 percent from the field in that series, magnifying problems that had been brewing all season. Irving wanted to run the team. The young players that took control after his injury didn't want to give it up.

Irving drew the brunt of the criticism, which has only intensified since he left to join the Brooklyn Nets. The truth is more nuanced than that, as multiple people close to the Celtics will freely admit. "It wasn't just him," Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell said of Irving to Jackie McMullan of ESPN. "This group was the most dysfunctional team I've seen since 1983, when we had four Hall of Famers on our roster and got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks. These guys never found a way to be on the same page."

Marcus Smart echoed that sentiment on The Jump, dividing the blame evenly amongst the entire team.

"Let's call a spade a spade, right? It's true," Smart replied when asked about Maxwell's opinion. "We were dysfunctional, you know. It takes a lot for guys, especially athletes, to own up to that and say 'yea, things didn't go quite the way we wanted', but we've gotta look ourselves in the mirror, 'what did I do, what could I have done to help?' Like I said, we all took part in it, we all could have done something better to help that team."

The Celtics had a first-world problem last season when it came to having too many talented players, but it was a problem nonetheless, and the solution would have involved sacrifice on everyone's part. But asking young players fighting for respect and contracts to make such a sacrifice was unrealistic, as was expecting Irving, an All-NBA player, to cede any ground himself.

Now both sides get a fresh start. Irving is a member of the Nets. The Celtics replaced him with Kemba Walker and tightened their rotation. Both sides expect to contend for championships in the near future, but to actually win it, everyone involved will have to learn from the mistakes of this season. Smart seems prepared to do that moving forward.