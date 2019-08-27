Mark Cuban agrees James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never been shy about expressing an opinion some might find controversial, even when it comes to players on other NBA teams.

Joining Danny Kanell and Raja Bell, Cuban was asked about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's comments that James Harden was a better scorer than Michael Jordan and started his answer out with a blank statement comparing what the NBA was like then, and what it's like now. "Well it's a different game. This mid-90's game was brutal," Cuban said. "It was a much more physical game, so being a gifted scorer back then means being able to deal with physicality."

Harden has a different style than Jordan did, and some of that can be credited to changes in the style of play in the NBA. "Now, there's so much more space... that you have the opportunity to score more," Cuban added.

Cuban says Jordan may initially struggle some, but a one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, he'd find a way to be great "[Jordan would] be incredible, but I don't know if he'd be as efficient. But knowing Michael he's probably be able to figure out how to be a 45 percent three-point shooter and that would change the equation."

Harden has made the most out of the structure of the current NBA era with the analytics and space given on the court. "I think for today's game he has optimized his scoring," Cuban said, before adding the argument is not black and white. "Analytically, I think Daryl's right, Harden is a better scorer for today's game but I don't think it's apples to apples."

