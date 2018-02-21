Mark Cuban 'embarrassed' after investigation reveals harassment-filled culture in Mavericks organization

A Sports Illustrated investigative report released Tuesday describes a corrosive and harassment-filled workplace in the Dallas Mavericks organization.

The magazine reported that its investigation was based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, one of whom described the workplace culture as "a real life Animal House."

Mark Cuban, who has owned the Mavericks since 2000, told SI that he was unaware of the problems in the organization. He said he was embarrassed, and said it is something that "needs to be fixed."

Via SI:

"I want to deal with this issue," Cuban told SI. "I mean, this is, obviously there's a problem in the Mavericks organization and we've got to fix it. That's it. And we're going to take every step. It's not something we tolerate. I don't want it. It's not something that's acceptable. I'm embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story."

A Mavericks statement Tuesday night that said the organization has hired outside counsel to conduct an investigation focused on the allegations.

The NBA released a statement as well, saying "such behavior is completely unacceptable." In addition, the NBA will "closely monitor" the Mavericks' investigation.