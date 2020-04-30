Mark Cuban optimistic NBA resumes without fans; some execs, agents reportedly want season canceled

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on across the country, the NBA, and other sports leagues, are still waiting for any information that could provide a glimmer of hope for a return to action. Right now, the NBA isn't making any decisions on whether or not to cancel the season, and every day a new idea crops up for how the league could finish out the season.

Amidst this, though, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains optimistic that the league can resume play.

"Once we can determine that we can keep the players and all the important personnel required to put on a game, then we'll certainly look at all the options," Cuban said via CNN. "I'm cautiously optimistic we'll be able to finish a season for television, I don't expect that we'll have fans."

Even Cuban, though, who in the past has tried to put a date on when the NBA will resume, is more conservative with his words and is careful in not putting a timeframe on when we'll see live basketball games again. For now, the NBA is still in the same position it was when it announced a hiatus almost two months ago, with no new information on when, or if this season can be salvaged.

With no firm outline for where the NBA goes from here, some team executives and player agents are reportedly growing wary of this waiting game.

According to CNBC's Jabari Young, a number of team owners around the league are worried about liability issues that may come with restarting the season under unsafe conditions. The NBA already announced that teams can reopen practice facilities starting May 8 in cities and states where social distancing guidelines have relaxed. However, an Atlanta Hawks source confirmed with CBS Sports that the team won't be considering that possibility even after the governor of Georgia announced the re-opening of the state's economy.

In addition to the liability issues that restarting the season could cause, Young reports that owners are concerned about the financial impact of resuming play. The NBA is already set to lose billions of dollars due to the missed games that have already been affected, and while playing some games would generate revenue, team executives aren't sure if the incoming revenue outweighs the cost it would require to resume play. Player agents have also reportedly privately lobbied for the cancellation of the 2019-20 season, questioning why Adam Silver continues to prolong the inevitable of a likely canceled season.