Mark Cuban says Mavs will ease Kristaps Porzingis back from injury next season: 'We're certainly going to load manage him'
The Mavericks plan to ease their star big man back from injury
The Dallas Mavericks took a very big gamble when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline this past season.
With Porzingis coming off a torn ACL that he suffered with the New York Knicks, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn't taking any chances. In an interview on SiriusXM, Cuban revealed that the Mavericks plan to use load management when it comes to Porzingis throughout the 2019-20 season.
"We're certainly going to load manage him," Cuban said. "You're going to see load management more and more. The league was smart to say that you can't do it on big TV games and you can't do it on the road."
Porzingis tore his ACL in February of 2018 in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn't stepped onto a basketball court since. At the 2019 trade deadline, Porzingis was traded along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and draft picks.
Prior to going down midway through the 2017-18 campaign, Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Earlier this offseason, Porzingis signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract to remain with the Mavericks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Here's what Nurse did when Kawhi left
It was exciting enough that not even the Kawhi news could pull him away from it
-
Will Kawhi also be top 2021 free agent?
Raja Bell joins Tommy Tran to look ahead to what the Kawhi Leonard deal details means for the...
-
Report: OKC now taking Westbrook offers
Miami has interest in the All-Star guard, but prefers not to include its young talent in any...
-
Cousins sets lofty goal for next season
Boogie says his quad his 100 percent healed after suffering the injury early in the 2019 NBA...
-
2019 NBA Free-Agent Tracker
NBA free agency is rolling along after beginning with quite a bang
-
Sorting through free agency scrap heap
There are still several solid free-agent options available for teams looking to fill needs