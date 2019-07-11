Mark Cuban says Mavs will ease Kristaps Porzingis back from injury next season: 'We're certainly going to load manage him'

The Dallas Mavericks took a very big gamble when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline this past season.

With Porzingis coming off a torn ACL that he suffered with the New York Knicks, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn't taking any chances. In an interview on SiriusXM, Cuban revealed that the Mavericks plan to use load management when it comes to Porzingis throughout the 2019-20 season.

"We're certainly going to load manage him," Cuban said. "You're going to see load management more and more. The league was smart to say that you can't do it on big TV games and you can't do it on the road."

Porzingis tore his ACL in February of 2018 in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn't stepped onto a basketball court since. At the 2019 trade deadline, Porzingis was traded along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and draft picks.

Prior to going down midway through the 2017-18 campaign, Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Earlier this offseason, Porzingis signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract to remain with the Mavericks.