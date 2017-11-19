Mark Cuban wants to buy the G-League’s Texas Legends

Mavericks president Donnie Nelson currently owns Dallas’ G League affiliate.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is looking to expand his basketball portfolio. He is currently in the works to buy the Mavs’ G-League affiliate Texas Legends, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban is in talks to become majority owner of Dallas' @nbagleague affiliate (@TexasLegends), according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2017

The @TexasLegends have served as the Mavericks' @nbagleague affiliate since their inception in 2010-11, with an ownership group headed by Mavs president Donnie Nelson and Dallas native Evan Wyly — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2017

If the ownership transfer comes to fruition, as expected, Dallas would become the 23rd NBA in the 26-team @nbagleague to hold majority ownership of its affiliate — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2017

As Stein notes, the Legends are currently owned, in part, by Mavericks president Donnie Nelson. Nelson purchased the then Colorado 14ers and moved them to Frisco, Texas in 2009. The inaugural season for the Legends was 2010-11. In seven seasons, the team has never had a record above .500.

The other primary owner, Evan Wyly, is the son of former Dallas billionaire Sam Wyly. Sam and his late brother, Charles, were found guilty of a federal stock fraud investigation in 2010. Sam was also found guilty of tax evasion in 2016. Former Maverick Eduardo Najera is also a member of the ownership group.

Cuban’s decision to purchase the Legends should come as no surprise. In recent years, the formerly named D-League became a larger resource for NBA teams. It is viewed more as an asset to teams looking to develop players. This is especially true with the new two-way contracts, which allow players time in both the G League and NBA.

While the Legends already operate as the defacto farm system for the Mavs, this move will cement it.