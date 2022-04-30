The Sacramento Kings are narrowing down their coaching search. Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford and former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson are among the finalists for Sacramento's head coaching job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. A final decision will likely come in the coming weeks.

The Kings parted ways with Alvin Gentry earlier this month. Gentry was originally named Sacramento's interim head coach following the dismissal of Luke Walton in November, and he led the team to a 24-41 record the rest of the way. The Kings finished the season outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference with a 30-52 overall record. The decision to move on from Gentry came just a day after the Kings closed out the regular season with a 116-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

"We're going to run a comprehensive and very process-driven coaching search," general manager Monte McNair said after the season. "We're going to let that run its course and we're going to take as long as we need to find the correct person to lead this organization, lead the team on the floor, and I'm excited to see the people that we talk to and what their vision is for the team as well."

The Kings haven't made a postseason appearance since 2006, and that was also the last time that they posted a winning season. Their 16-season playoff drought is the longest current streak in the NBA. Sacramento's last playoff series win came all the way back in 2004. The team has cycled through 11 different head coaches since then. Clearly, they're hoping whoever they select as their next head coach has more success than the previous 11.