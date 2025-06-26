The Charlotte Hornets are trading starting center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 29 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick, which will be the least favorable of picks from the Suns, Cavaliers and Timberwolves (top-five protected), according to ESPN.

The deal marks the second time Williams has been traded in the calendar year of 2025. In February, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deadline blockbuster, but after he failed his physical, the Lakers elected to rescind the deal out of fear of his long-term health.

The Suns, however, appear to be more willing to take the risk given his talent. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in Charlotte despite playing only 26.6 minutes per game. While his defense is still a work in progress, he has the tools to succeed on that end of the floor so long as he can stay healthy. That is the biggest question mark for him. In three NBA seasons, he has played in just 106 of a possible 246 games.

However, as the Suns also landed Duke's Khaman Maluach at No. 10 overall, they have seemingly landed two possible centers of the future in one night while securing a bit of insurance against further Williams injuries. Center has been a gaping hole for the Suns ever since they traded Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023, so now, they've taken a major step toward solving the position long-term.

The Hornets, meanwhile, had seemingly decided that they were not going to keep Williams long-term. He becomes eligible for a rookie extension this offseason, and now, it will be on Phoenix to pay him. That raises questions about Charlotte's long-term center plan. Two-way big man Moussa Diabaté was surprisingly effective last season, but after trading Nick Richards to Phoenix last winter, there is not an obvious starter in the building. Perhaps the Hornets will add one during the draft, as they now control the No. 29 overall pick and got another future pick in this deal.