Markelle Fultz injury update: Sixers guard out indefinitely due to Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a neck and shoulder injury
Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely due to a nerve condition
It would appear Markelle Fultz has a nerve condition after all.
For all of the jokes and memes that have been made regarding Fultz's shooting struggles, his agent, Raymond Brothers, revealed on Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers guard is dealing with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS) -- a physical ailment that affects the nerves between the neck and the shoulder, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explains.
Agent Raymond Brothers: "Markelle (Fultz) has been diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, (TOS), a physical injury.
TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle's ability to shoot a basketball. TOS is treatable by physical therapy."
Fultz will be out indefinitely due to the syndrome. However, Wojnarowski also reports that the Sixers are hoping he's only sidelined three-to-six weeks.
The Sixers are calling Fultz out "indefinitely" but there's optimism that he can return within an approximate range of three to six weeks, league sources tell ESPN. Timetable will depend upon success of rehab to ease symptoms and pain tolerance.
The news comes just days after it was revealed that the Sixers would be open to trading the former No. 1 overall pick, who has been limited to just 33 games over the course of his first two seasons due to injuries and shooting struggles.
The good news about this revelation is that Fultz' trade value will likely remain stable, seeing as he doesn't need surgery. However, there will also be detractors who believe that this syndrome is being used as a cover-up for Fultz's confidence issues.
Over the course of his first two seasons, Fultz has averaged just 7.7 points and 3.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per game in 33 games played and 15 starts.
Fultz's trade market will likely be limited to rebuilding teams such as the Phoenix Suns, but considering the trade deadline isn't for another two months, the Sixers will have ample time to find a trade partner for their 20-year-old shooting guard as he goes through physical therapy.
