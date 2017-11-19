Markelle Fultz is Still Out, Will Be Reevaluated in Two More Weeks
Markelle Fultz is Still Out, Will Be Reevaluated in Two More Weeks
From the Sixers’ medical release:
Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz was examined and evaluated today by Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, for the soreness and scapular muscle imbalance that he has been experiencing in his right shoulder. The soreness is dissipating and the muscle balance is improving, and Fultz will continue with physiotherapy and begin progressing toward full basketball activities. Fultz will be re-evaluated in approximately two to three weeks. His return to gameplay will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.
The way I read this is that while Fultz will be looked at again in two to three weeks, he could find his way back onto the floor before then if he looks and feels good in practice. The wait and see approach has worked to varying levels of success in the past, but there’s no reason to rush Markelle. See you back here in two weeks.
-
Lakers' Kuzma comes to defense of Ball
Kyle Kuzma is tired of how his teammate Lonzo Ball is being treated
-
Dubs got win to avoid Embiid trash talk
The Warriors used a huge third quarter to come back from a 23-point deficit to get the win
-
Warriors rally, but Sixers a big problem
Three takeaways from Golden State's 24-point rally past the Sixers
-
Okafor's dad wears 'Free Jah' shirt
Okafor has played only 25 minutes this season
-
WATCH: Gasol gets tech for kicking shoe
Capela's shoe slipped off, and was sitting near the free throw line
-
Orlando Summer League to end
The Magic will instead play in the Las Vegas Summer League