Markelle Fultz is Still Out, Will Be Reevaluated in Two More Weeks

From the Sixers’ medical release:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz was examined and evaluated today by Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, for the soreness and scapular muscle imbalance that he has been experiencing in his right shoulder. The soreness is dissipating and the muscle balance is improving, and Fultz will continue with physiotherapy and begin progressing toward full basketball activities. Fultz will be re-evaluated in approximately two to three weeks. His return to gameplay will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.

The way I read this is that while Fultz will be looked at again in two to three weeks, he could find his way back onto the floor before then if he looks and feels good in practice. The wait and see approach has worked to varying levels of success in the past, but there’s no reason to rush Markelle. See you back here in two weeks.