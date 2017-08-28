Markelle Fultz on ankle injured during Summer League: 'I'm 100 percent'

During a Philadelphia 76ers Las Vegas Summer League game on July 8, everyone in the organization had a moment of panic, as No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz crumpled to the ground. With all of the injuries befalling prized youngsters in recent years, it seemed like just another devastating blow. Luckily, it turned out Fultz suffered only a sprained ankle, though the knock did keep him out for the rest of Summer League.

With training camp approaching, NBA fans may be wondering how the rookie point guard is feeling, and during a recent fan event in New Jersey, he gave them good news, telling CSN Philadelphia that he's "100 percent." Via CSN Philly:

"I'm great," he said. "I'm 100 percent. I could go out and play right now."

Fultz also gave the crowd another reason to cheer as, with fans crowding around him to try and get pictures, he proclaimed their favorite slogan.

"Trust the process," he said. "That's all I've got to say."

With Ben Simmons also recently cleared for basketball activities, the 76ers finally have good news on the injury front. They're hoping it will stay that way throughout the season.