Markelle Fultz rejoins 76ers to continue therapy on shoulder with intent to return this season, per report

Second-year combo guard and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has rejoined the Philadelphia 76ers to continue therapy on his lingering shoulder condition -- known as thoracic outlet syndrome -- according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Fultz's aim is to rejoin the Sixers active roster at some point this season, although there is not yet a timetable for his return. He had been away from the team since late November as he rehabbed in Los Angeles.

From ESPN:

"Guard Markelle Fultz has rejoined the Philadelphia 76ers to continue therapy on a shoulder condition, pushing for a return to the lineup this season, league sources told ESPN... Fultz flew on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles and arrived Saturday in Philly, where he met with Sixers officials prior to today's game against Oklahoma City, sources said. Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN three weeks ago that his client is progressing well in rehabilitation on his right shoulder and expects Fultz to return to the team this season. Brothers said that Fultz has been regaining strength and mobility in a right shoulder that the agent believes will improve a jump-shot form that has failed him thus far in the league."

Fultz missed 69 games during his rookie campaign due to an offseason shoulder injury and the resulting collapse of his shooting stroke and on-court confidence. Heading into this season, he was deemed healthy and inserted into the Sixers' starting lineup. After a somewhat solid start to the season, Fultz had seemingly regressed, and his form hit an all-time low when he pump-faked a free throw against the Miami Heat.

While some have suggested that Fultz's struggles are mental, he has been adamant that they are the result of physical injury.

"What happened last year was an injury," Fultz said at Sixers media day in September. "Let me get that straight. It was an injury that happened that didn't allow me to go through the certain paths that I needed to, to shoot the ball.

"Just like any normal person, when you're used to doing something the same way each and every day and something happens, of course, you're going to start thinking about it. It's just normal."

On the season, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 19 appearances for the Sixers, while shooting just 41 percent from the field, 28 percent from 3, and 57 percent from the foul line.