Markelle Fultz returns to the 76ers' lineup against the Nuggets on Monday
Markelle Fultz last played on Oct. 23 before a shoulder injury forced him to miss almost the entire season
Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will finally make his return to the 76ers' lineup on Monday. Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters before their game against the Nuggets that Fultz was available to play and would be Ben Simmons' primary backup.
Fultz last played on Oct. 23 before a nagging shoulder injury sidelined him for what has almost been the entire season. In one of the most bizarre injury sagas of the season, Fultz had to recover from his injury and then completely re-teach himself how to shoot. On Monday, fans will get a chance to see how much he has recovered.
It will be interesting to see how Fultz plays in his first game back since October. Expectations have obviously changed since he was drafted, but there's still a hope that he can be an impact player for them now that he's healthy. One of his best skills entering the league was his ability to attack, but he never looked comfortable on the floor when he had the injury. If his confidence and shot are back to normal then he could be a great young piece for them heading into the playoffs.
It's not very clear why the 76ers chose to bring back Fultz now. It could be related to Philadelphia clinching a playoff spot on Sunday. They have nothing to lose at this point of the season and it's the perfect time to experiment with only 10 games left.
