If Markelle Fultz's bizarre shooting form is due to an injury, then why is he playing?

Four games into Markelle Fultz's career, there already are murmurs of the dreaded "B" word -- "bust."

The 6-4, 19-year-old Philadelphia 76ers guard was billed as a rare one-and-done No. 1 overall pick who actually was ready for the NBA, but so far he's been less than impressive, averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19 minutes per game. However, the loudest alarm bells are going off not because of his stats but because of the bizarre shooting form that Fultz has displayed so far this season.

Over the summer, Fultz inexplicably reworked his shooting mechanics -- mechanics that allowed him to shoot 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent on 3-pointers during his only season at Washington -- and so far the results have verged on disastrous. Fultz is shooting 33 percent from the field and hasn't even attempted a 3-pointer. Not one. He shot 126 of them last year in 25 games (from the shorter college line).

Fultz's form is so ugly it's become the butt of social media jokes, so many that his agent had to step in and speak up on behalf of his client. And as No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball thrives for the Lakers, as 76ers teammate Ben Simmons emerges as the potential leader in the Rookie of the Year race, it's hard not to feel for Fultz as he shoots like this:

Even his non-free throws have a noticeable hitch -- a hesitation at the top of his release that wasn't there in college.

Well, after four games Fultz has finally provided an explanation, albeit a confusing one. He says the shooting form is the result of his attempt to work through an injured shoulder. From Dan Feldman of NBC Sports:

After answering a few questions about his shot, Fultz himself brought up that he's aware of all the "rumors" about his free throws. Sounding comfortable and confident -- working against a popular theory that he has the yips -- Fultz explained a shoulder injury is still hindering him. As soon as his shoulder heals, he'll return to the form he used at Washington, where he made 65% of his free throws. "I do what I've got to do to get the ball on the rim," said Fultz, who's 6-of-12 from the line this season (50%).

Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, backed up his client's with medical evidence, saying that Fultz had fluid drained from his right shoulder before the season. Via ESPN:

"Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder," Brothers said. "He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent."

Wait, what? Did we fast-forward to the NBA Finals? Why is Fultz trying to "fight through the pain to help the team" during the first four games of the season?

Every player has made minor adjustments at one time or another to deal with a nagging injury, but a 19-year-old totally deconstructing a perfectly effective shot is unprecedented and absolutely uncalled for. It just makes zero sense, particularly since these are the Philadelphia 76ers -- infinitely patient authors of "The Process" -- we're talking about here, Sam Hinkie or not.

Four of the 76ers' previous six lottery picks did not play the season after being drafted. Three (Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons) cautiously healed injuries, while a fourth (Dario Saric) stayed in Europe despite being a lottery pick. Of the two who did play, one (Michael Carter-Williams) was shipped out shortly after winning Rookie of the Year, while the other (Jahlil Okafor) has been on the trading block for a year.

But now, for some reason, they're allowing Fultz to completely change his shot, and possibly shatter his confidence for the rest of his career, in order to be on the court for a very ineffective 19 minutes per game? Things just don't add up.

Look, we all know that players want to play -- particularly a rookie eager to show his teammates that he's tough and prove to the league that he is worthy of the No. 1 selection. But enough is enough, guys. It takes one look at Fultz's atrocious free throw shot to know that he shouldn't be playing.

Things have gone way too far, and the statement from Fultz's agent is clearly a cry for help. So, Sixers, for Fultz's sake, for the fans' sake, for The Process' sake ... please keep the young man off the court until he's 100 percent healthy.