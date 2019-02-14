Markieff Morris to sign with Thunder after being pursued by Raptors, Rockets, Nets, other teams, per report

The Oklahoma City Thunder were quiet at the trade deadline, but now it appears that they're adding an impact player for their postseason run.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Thunder have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The veteran was with the Washington Wizards earlier this season before being bought out after battling a neck injury.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with Oklahoma City, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2019

Charania is also reporting that Morris ultimately chose OKC, back in action on Thursday against the Pelicans (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), after drawing significant interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors in addition to the Thunder.

In 34 games this season, Morris has put together averages of 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has spent his last four seasons with the Wizards after originally being a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns back in 2011.