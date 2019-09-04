Marshall Plumlee, former Duke standout and NBA player, is now a U.S. Army Ranger

Things may not have exactly panned out for Marshall Plumlee from a basketball standpoint, but he's finding success in a different career path. Late last month, the former Duke big man graduated from Army Ranger school. He is now a member of the elite U.S. Army Rangers.

From the NBA to leading the way! Proud of today’s Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee. RLTW! pic.twitter.com/eVdGneJqmo — David Hodne (@Dave_Hodne) August 30, 2019

Following his NBA career not working out, Plumlee decided to join the Army. Plumlee was a member of the ROTC during his time at Duke and later joined the New York National Guard when he was with the New York Knicks.

Plumlee's older brother, Miles Plumlee, was at the ceremony over the weekend and took to social media to congratulate Marshall. Mason Plumlee, Marshall's other brother, is currently playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and couldn't attend the ceremony.

Following his graduation, Marshall gave his Ranger Tab to his mother.

Marshall Plumlee played four years at Duke and averaged 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks as a senior during the 2015-16 season. He helped the Blue Devils win a national championship in 2015.

Plumlee also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks from 2016 to 2018 before deciding to join the United States Army.