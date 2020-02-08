Marvin Williams finalizing contract buyout with Hornets, per report

Now that the trade deadline has passed, teams that are still searching to fortify their rosters will look to the buyout market to scoop up any players who come available. In the past, some players on the buyout market end up playing crucial roles on a contending team and as more players become available, the bigger the pool teams will have to choose from.

A team like the Los Angeles Lakers, who made no deals leading up to the trade deadline, will certainly look for buyout options to ensure they're able to stand toe-to-toe with the rest of the West, mainly the Clippers who traded for Marcus Morris Thursday afternoon. One player the Lakers could look at is Marvin Williams who is reportedly finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets to become a free agent, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams has been with the Hornets for the past six seasons, and while he's only averaging 6.7 points a game during the 2019-20 campaign, his 3-point shooting would be valuable to several contending teams. He's shooting 37.7 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s this season, and he can operate at a high efficiency without the ball in his hands. He's a respectable defender who can guard both forward positions and has a reputation for being a great veteran to have in the locker room. Williams will likely have several suitors in the buyout market, and he would fit well on almost any contending team.

With the Hornets working on a rebuild around players like Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington, Williams has been moved to a bench role in Charlotte. He's been averaging 19.7 minutes a game, but when he's on the floor the Hornets' offensive rating improves from 105.5 to 108.2. With the current timeline the Hornets are operating on, it just makes sense for them to let Williams walk to try and compete for a championship. Williams was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, after signing a four-year, $54 million deal with Charlotte in 2016.

Per league rules, buyout players are eligible to play in the postseason for their next teams as long as they've completed their contract buyouts by March 1.