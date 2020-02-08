Marvin Williams plans to sign with the Bucks after contract buyout is finalized with Hornets, per report

Now that the trade deadline has passed, teams that are still searching to fortify their rosters will look to the buyout market to scoop up any players who come available. In the past, some players on the buyout market end up playing crucial roles on a contending team and as more players become available, the bigger the pool teams will have to choose from.

A team like the Los Angeles Lakers, who made no deals leading up to the trade deadline, will certainly look for buyout options to ensure they're able to stand toe-to-toe with the rest of the West, mainly the Clippers who traded for Marcus Morris Thursday afternoon. However, one player who won't be available is Marvin Williams, who is planning on signing with the Milwaukee Bucks once his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets is finalized, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Williams and Charlotte agreed to a buyout just hours earlier Friday night, before the veteran forward decided to sign with the Bucks.

Williams has been with the Hornets for the past six seasons, and while he's only averaging 6.7 points a game during the 2019-20 campaign, his 3-point shooting will be incredibly valuable for the Bucks. He's shooting 37.7 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s this season, and he can be a high-efficiency player without the ball in his hands. He's a respectable defender who can guard both forward positions and has a reputation for being a great veteran to have in the locker room. It's an excellent pickup for the Bucks who didn't make any moves at the trade deadline, and it also gives them another forward option to go to off the bench other than Ersan Ilyasova and Sterling Brown.

The Bucks already have the best record in the league, with arguably the frontrunner for MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding Williams to the bench will only ensure that when the playoffs come around Milwaukee has a well-rounded cast of players to surround Giannis with.

With the Hornets working on a rebuild around players like Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington, Williams has been moved to a bench role in Charlotte. He's been averaging 19.7 minutes a game, but when he's on the floor the Hornets' offensive rating improves from 105.5 to 108.2. With the current timeline the Hornets are operating on, it just made sense for them to let Williams walk to try and compete for a championship. Williams was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, after signing a four-year, $54 million deal with Charlotte in 2016.

Per league rules, buyout players are eligible to play in the postseason for their next teams as long as they've completed their contract buyouts by March 1.