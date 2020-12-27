Perhaps the Dallas Mavericks were itching to pick up their first win of the season after an 0-2 start to the season. Or maybe there was some residual distain after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason inside the bubble. Whatever it is, the Mavericks have been putting on a scoring clinic in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, and made history along the way.

Dallas took a 77-27 lead into halftime over the Clippers, a 50-point margin that just so happens to be the largest halftime deficit in NBA history. The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard after the franchise centerpiece suffered a blow to the mouth that left him bloodied on Christmas Day against the Nuggets. Still, give credit to the Mavericks as they came out on a mission and are executing it to perfection.

The Mavericks shot 50 percent from 3-point territory in the first half, with everyone getting in on the shooting spree from Josh Richardson to James Johnson, and Luka Doncic has been at the center of the Mavs offense clicking on all cylinders. The third-year guard put up an efficient 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in just 12 minutes of action, while Richardson tacked on another 13 points to go along with stifling defense on the other end of the floor.

A 50-point lead is shocking, but considering the Mavericks had the most efficient offense in NBA history last season, it's not surprising to see this team be part of this historical stat.

For the Clippers, some serious work will be needed in order to get back in this game. L.A. is shooting just seven percent from deep, and 20 percent from the field with no Clippers player scoring in double figures in the first half. The fewest points the Clippers have ever scored in franchise history is 63 back in 1972 (when they were the Buffalo Braves) and lost to Milwaukee Bucks. There's a real possibility the franchise could set a new record Sunday if they don't turn it around in the second half.