On a day that has seen several coaching changes around the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they have decided to part ways with general manager Donnie Nelson after 24 years with the franchise.

"I just want to thank Donnie for his 24 years of service to this organization," Mark Cuban said via the team's release. "Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas. His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer. Donnie will always be a part of the Mavs family and I wish him all the best."

As the Mavericks enter a pivotal offseason with significant cap space and Luka Doncic's max rookie extension looming, they will do so without a integral piece of the organization. Nelson was key in the Mavericks making the draft-night trade to land Luka Doncic, as well as the trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in 2018. But the goal is to build a contender around rising Doncic's rising star, and the fact of the matter is, the Mavericks haven't won a playoff series since winning a championship in 2011.

Something needed to change, and it appears as though Dallas will look to bring in a new voice in the front office to bring about that change.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.