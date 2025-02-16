Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 15, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to WFAA.

Armstrong allegedly hit a woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her during an argument, according to the Dallas Police Department. It's unclear how or if Armstrong knew the woman and her condition is unknown. Armstrong was arrested early on Feb. 15 and has since posted bond.

The Mavericks released a statement to WFAA, in which they announced that Armstrong has been placed on "administrative suspension."

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Armstrong, 56, spent more than a decade in the NBA with five different franchises: the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Hornets, Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and New Jersey Nets. He was named both Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year in the same season in 1999 with the Magic.

Following his retirement in 2008, the Mavericks hired Armstrong as a player development coach in the middle of the 2008-09 season. He has remained with the organization ever since, and is currently an assistant under Jason Kidd.

The Mavericks, who are currently inactive during the NBA All-Star break, will resume their season on Feb. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.