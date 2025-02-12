The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in part to build what, on paper, looked to be perhaps the most imposing front court in the NBA. Anthony Davis is a 10-time All-Star pick, and in Dallas he looked primed to return to his preferred position of power forward with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in place to man the center position.

When Davis arrived, Lively was already out with a right ankle stress fracture. Despite that, the Mavericks were still plenty deep up front. But in his first game in Dallas, Davis suffered an adductor strain that is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks. The longest-tenured Maverick, reserve big man Dwight Powell, has been out for 12 games due to a hip injury.

And then in Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Gafford joined his front court partners on the injury list when he went down with a knee injury in the second quarter as he set a screen for Spencer Dinwiddie and collapsed on contact.

Gafford needed to be helped off the floor, and the Mavericks eventually ruled him out with a right knee sprain. Now, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Gafford will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Gafford's injury could leave the Mavericks in a somewhat dire position. Now 28-26 on the season, they are just a game ahead of the 11th-seeded Phoenix Suns in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

They no longer have Doncic around to carry the offense with multiple injured teammates, so they are going to have to win defensively. Doing so with all four of their big men out would be extremely difficult. Fortunately, the All-Star break is about to give Dallas a week off, which should prove helpful in limiting the damage these absences could do.

Gafford is having a stellar season for Dallas. He is averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game while posting excellent rebounding and shot-blocking numbers across his 22.1 minutes per contest. He and Davis showed immediate chemistry in their first game together on Saturday. Both have suffered injuries since, and now Dallas can only hope that they make it back before it's too late.