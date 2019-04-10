Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki makes it official that he's retiring, tells fans 'this is my last home game'
Nowitzki closed with 30 points against the Suns
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has made it official. This was his last season in the NBA, and he'll be retiring at the conclusion of the season.
Following the Mavericks' victory against the Phoenix Suns, the team held a heartfelt ceremony for the big German, during which he told the fans, "this is my last home game."
Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle spoke during the ceremony, as did other NBA legends including Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen and Larry Bird. When Nowitzki got the mic, he nearly teared up as he tried to talk about his career and time in Dallas. Finally, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said a few words, thanking Nowitzki for everything he did for the franchise, and promising a number of things, including a job for life, a jersey retirement, and a "kick-ass" statue.
