Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki moves past Wilt Chamberlain into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list
Dirk hit a jumper early in the first quarter to reach the milestone
Dirk Nowitzki has reached another milestone in his storied career.
Early on in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks legend passed Wilt Chamberlain to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now has 31,420 points and counting.
It was fitting that the bucket came in classic Dirk fashion. Setting up in the high post, he took the pass from the Mavericks' new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, and immediately went to work. Squaring up, he gave just a little jab-step and rose up for the fadeaway jumper -- still impossible to block after all these years -- which found nothing but net.
It's still unclear if this will be the last season for Nowitzki, who hasn't given a definitive answer either way about retirement -- though pretty much everyone has been acting as though this is it for the big German. He was given a special slot in the All-Star Game by commissioner Adam Silver, and fans across the league have been giving him standing ovations when he shows up in their city.
If he does call it a career, sixth is where he'll finish on the all-time scoring list. He's still nearly 900 points behind Michael Jordan, who is now fifth all-time after being passed by LeBron James earlier this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Monday: Scores, updates, highlights
There are nine games on Monday night
-
IT wears green kicks in Boston return
Thomas wasn't shy about his fondness for Boston in his return to TD Garden
-
Warriors vs. Spurs odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times.
-
Thomas won't rule out return to Celtics
Thomas has put the past behind him
-
Cousins out vs. Spurs, Bogut to play
The Warriors will welcome a familiar face back to the rotation on Monday night
-
LBJ has his worst shooting quarter ever
LeBron was blocked by Mario Hezonja in the closing seconds to seal the loss