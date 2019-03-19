Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki moves past Wilt Chamberlain into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list

Dirk Nowitzki has reached another milestone in his storied career.

Early on in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks legend passed Wilt Chamberlain to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now has 31,420 points and counting.

It was fitting that the bucket came in classic Dirk fashion. Setting up in the high post, he took the pass from the Mavericks' new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, and immediately went to work. Squaring up, he gave just a little jab-step and rose up for the fadeaway jumper -- still impossible to block after all these years -- which found nothing but net.

"JUMPER'S GOOD! THE WAIT IS OVER TO PASS WILT!"



Dirk Nowitzki moves past Wilt Chamberlain for 6th on the @NBA's all-time scoring list#MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/WEHxN0ukrX — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 19, 2019

It's still unclear if this will be the last season for Nowitzki, who hasn't given a definitive answer either way about retirement -- though pretty much everyone has been acting as though this is it for the big German. He was given a special slot in the All-Star Game by commissioner Adam Silver, and fans across the league have been giving him standing ovations when he shows up in their city.

If he does call it a career, sixth is where he'll finish on the all-time scoring list. He's still nearly 900 points behind Michael Jordan, who is now fifth all-time after being passed by LeBron James earlier this season.