Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki reportedly has ankle surgery; not expected to affect decision on whether to play next season

The Dallas Mavericks' season has been effectively over for a while, but it's officially over for their legendary big man, Dirk Nowitzki. According to a report from Tim MacMahon, Nowitzki underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Thursday.

Sources: Dirk Nowitzki underwent surgery on his left ankle this morning and will miss the rest of the season. The surgery is considered relatively minor and is not expected to affect his decision on whether to return for a 21st season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 5, 2018

Per MacMahon's report, the surgery is "relatively minor," and will not affect his decision on whether to play next season.