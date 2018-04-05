Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki reportedly has ankle surgery; not expected to affect decision on whether to play next season
The surgery is reportedly 'minor' but will cut Nowitzki's 20th season short nonetheless
The Dallas Mavericks' season has been effectively over for a while, but it's officially over for their legendary big man, Dirk Nowitzki. According to a report from Tim MacMahon, Nowitzki underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Thursday.
Per MacMahon's report, the surgery is "relatively minor," and will not affect his decision on whether to play next season.
-
How to watch: Timberwolves at Nuggets
The Timberwolves take on the Nuggets in a game with huge playoff implications
-
NBA Wednesday news, scores, highlights
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday in the NBA
-
NBA DFS, April 5: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch: Wizards vs. Cavs
The Wizards and Cavs battle with playoff seeding on the line
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA postseason
-
Twitter loses it over commercial
An entire country missed a Josh Hart's potential winning shot thanks to a TV mishap