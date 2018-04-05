Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki reportedly has ankle surgery; not expected to affect decision on whether to play next season

The surgery is reportedly 'minor' but will cut Nowitzki's 20th season short nonetheless

The Dallas Mavericks' season has been effectively over for a while, but it's officially over for their legendary big man, Dirk Nowitzki. According to a report from Tim MacMahon, Nowitzki underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Thursday.

Per MacMahon's report, the surgery is "relatively minor," and will not affect his decision on whether to play next season. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

