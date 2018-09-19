Mavericks expected to face 'significant' penalty from NBA as result of investigation into workplace culture, per report
The report indicates Dallas' penalty is expected to be financial in nature, and shouldn't affect the basketball side of things
The seven-month-long investigation into misconduct in the Dallas Mavericks organization has concluded, and the results are expected to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Back in February, Sports Illustrated released a detailed report that noted decades of sexual harassment, domestic violence and a generally corrosive work environment inside the Mavericks' offices.
Following that story, the team launched an independent investigation, which the league said it would follow closely. Now, that report is reportedly ready to be made public. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Mavericks will be holding a press conference to discuss the findings, while the NBA will also announce what is expected to be a "significant" penalty.
A Mavericks source told The News that the 43-page investigation report and NBA response will be made available at 1:30 p.m. Also, a 3:15 p.m. news conference has been scheduled at American Airlines Center with Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall and the probe's lead investigator, Anne Milgram, taking questions.
NBA and Mavericks sources have in recent weeks told The News that they expect the league to significantly penalize the Dallas franchise, with the Mavericks hoping that sweeping cultural and organizational changes that have been enacted under Marshall would mitigate the sanctions' severity.
Per the Morning News, the penalty is expected to be financial in nature, and should not affect the basketball side of things. The Mavericks are set to hold media day on Friday ahead of their preseason trip to China.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking every NBA starting lineup
While the defending champs take the top spot heading into 2018-19, it's closer than you might...
-
Report: No minutes restriction for Kyrie
Irving missed the end of the regular season and all of the playoffs after undergoing multiple...
-
Lakers to 'ease' Ball back in camp
Luke Walton says L.A. will play it safe with Ball, who underwent a knee procedure in July
-
Report: 76ers name Elton Brand new GM
Colangelo resigned in June following the discovery of several suspicious Twitter accounts
-
NBA offseason grades, player movement
Who's in and who's out for each team? We have all the player movement and grades right her...
-
Lakers, LeBron begin practice
The Lakers enter the 2018-19 season with high expectations after a summer overhaul of their...