Mavericks fan banned from arena for heckling Patrick Beverley and insulting his mother, per report

It looks like this Dallas Mavericks fan took things a little bit too far.

According to a report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, a well-known Mavericks fan by the name of Don Knobler has been banned from attending home games for the rest of this season due to his heckling of Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who will be back in Dallas this evening for Los Angeles' matchup with the Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

An investigation by the organization confirmed Beverley's account of his interaction with the aforementioned fan. According to the report, fans complained about Knobler's inappropriate interactions with players.

According to sources, fans complained that Knobler had inappropriately heckled opposing players on other occasions as well. Beverley was ejected with 9:10 remaining in the Clippers' Dec. 2 loss in Dallas after throwing a crisp bounce pass at Knobler, who was seated on the baseline near the LA bench. After the game, Beverley said that Knobler told him "F--- your mother!" on two different occasions, prompting his reaction. Knobler told ESPN after the game that he said "Your mother" to Beverley earlier in the game during an exchange after the Clippers guard's elbow knocked out the tooth of Mavs guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Since that game took place on Dec. 2, Knobler hasn't attended a Mavericks game. Beverley was fined $25,000 by the league for throwing a ball in the stands during that aforementioned game. Knobler denied using profanity during the incident.

The Clippers guard went into long detail regarding what transpired and why he had the league investigate the situation.

"I told the referee, I told the security," Beverley said to reporters after the game. "I mean, I've never gotten ejected out of a game since I've been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I've never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I'm a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that. "I just, I can accept the 'F--- you, Beverley,' the 'F--- you, Pat,' but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I'm a family-first guy, and there's some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one is going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?"

One thing is for certain -- the veteran guard won't have to worry about that type of unnecessary heckling when the Clippers visit American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.