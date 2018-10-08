Mavericks fire team photographer after allegations of sexual misconduct, report says

Back in February, Sports Illustrated released a damning investigative report that detailed years of sexual harassment, domestic violence and a generally corrosive environment inside the Dallas Mavericks' organization. A few weeks ago, the independent investigation started by the team on the heels of that report concluded.

The investigation "substantiated numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace conduct within the Mavericks organization over a period spanning more than twenty years." As a result, the league mandated a number of workplace reforms, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated $10 million to various organizations that support women in the workplace and combat domestic violence.

However, it appears that all the problems within the franchise have not been solved. The Mavericks recently fired their longtime team photographer after multiple women accused him of acting inappropriately. Via The Dallas Morning News:

Multiple Mavericks sources said the franchise fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger on Friday, less than 24 hours after The News published a story online detailing sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women. While the Mavericks investigation was in its early stages, Bollinger accompanied the Mavericks to China for their eight-day, two-exhibition-game trip. But sources said when the investigation yielded evidence of inappropriate behavior, Bollinger was told to return late Thursday. The was the same evening in which The News' story appeared online. Sources said Bollinger was fired upon his return and meeting with some of the Mavericks' executive leadership on Friday. News of his firing was announced to employees.

Per The News' original report on the photographer, multiple women accused him of not only making inappropriate comments, but actually propositioning coworkers for sex. Per the report, the photographer is a longtime friend of Cuban's. Via the Dallas Morning News:

Four former female employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity said team photographer Danny Bollinger has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace. Three of the women who worked for the Mavericks, and an additional female who volunteered for the team, told The News they were surprised Bollinger was not included in the report. Two said they told investigators about Bollinger's sexual advances and lewd comments. One said investigators were aware of Bollinger's reputation, confirming that an investigator first brought up his name in an interview. Two say Bollinger propositioned them for sex multiple times, and one said he showed her inappropriate photos while at work of Mavericks dancers and female fans sitting in the front row at games.

Despite the disturbing allegations form multiple women, Bollinger escaped mention in what was claimed to be an exhaustive report from the Mavericks. Considering his longtime friendship with Cuban, it's not hard to see why this would be problematic. Cuban, however, denied any wrongdoing or interfering with the process.

"To suggest that the Mavs hid anything or didn't take an action for any reason, any whatsoever, is to claim that you believe that Cynt and the professionals she brought in are not capable of doing their jobs," Cuban said, in part, referring to CEO Cynthia Marshall, who was hired in February from AT&T to help clean up the organization. "They have, they are and will continue to do the jobs they know how to do and continue to have carte blanche to make any personnel decisions they feel the need to make in accordance with the guidelines they defined, not what any outside organization feels they should be."

Marshall said the team's internal investigation is ongoing, and will remain confidential. Speaking in China last week as part of the NBA's Global Games series, commissioner Adam Silver said the league was aware of and monitoring the situation.