The Dallas Mavericks took a major blow in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals when star rookie center Dereck Lively II got kneed in the head by Karl-Anthony Towns. He was knocked out of the game with a neck sprain, and now, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes is reporting that Lively is out for Game 4. The NBA's official injury report still lists Lively as doubtful, but either way, it seems as though the Mavericks will be short one big man as they attempt to clinch their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2011.

Fortunately for Dallas, it may be getting another big man back. Maxi Kleber, the Mavericks' versatile forward capable of playing some small-ball center, is listed as questionable on the injury report after missing the last nine games with a right shoulder injury that he suffered in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

At full strength, the Mavericks have three reliable center options. Lively and Daniel Gafford are their more traditional big men, who control the paint and win Dallas games with their rebounding, lob-finishing and rim-protection. Kleber, a 35.7% career 3-point shooter, is their curveball. Having him available to help space the floor in certain looks is very valuable, especially since he's a capable perimeter defender. He is capable of playing alongside Lively or Gafford, or holding down the center position himself.

Any minutes the Mavericks can get out of Kleber in Game 4 would be huge, because while Gafford is the starter, he has averaged only 21.3 minutes per game this postseason. The Mavericks have succeeded thanks in large part to their ability to rotate Gafford and Lively in and out so that they're always fresh. Kleber might not be able to take on Lively's workload, but he'd go a long way towards limiting Gafford's in Game 4 with Lively sitting. Fourth-string center Dwight Powell also got minutes in Game 3, but Dallas would prefer to avoid using him if possible.

With more than a week remaining before the NBA Finals, the priority for Dallas will be getting Lively and Kleber back up to full strength in time for Game 1, which is on Thursday, June 3. No team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead in the postseason, so the Mavericks can afford to be patient with both Lively and Kleber with one series still to come.