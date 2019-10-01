Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis after bulking up in offseason: 'I feel probably better than I ever have in my life'

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played in an NBA game since Feb. 6, 2017, when he tore his ACL after landing awkwardly from a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the time since, he's worked hard on his health, not just rehabbing from that injury, but reshaping himself into a more powerful player. Oh, and he was also traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, and signed a five-year, $148 million contract with his new team this summer.

Now, he's completely healthy, and at media day on Monday he raved about how he's feeling heading into the season. In continuance of his efforts in the weight room, Porzingis has bulked up to 242 pounds, which is the heaviest he's been in his career. Via ESPN:

"I feel great physically. I feel 100%. I feel probably better than I ever have in my life," Porzingis told ESPN. "It's been a long time since I've been out, but I've been putting in work throughout this rehab process. I'm extremely excited to be back on the court and to remind everybody what I'm capable of doing."

Porzingis could have played at the end of last season after being traded to the Mavericks, but the team decided it was best for him to continue rehabbing and working out. They viewed that as more beneficial to both him and the team in the long run, and the early signs suggest that was a wise move.

Everyone is filled with hope and good vibes on media day, though, so we'll have to wait until we actually see Porzingis on the court again to really get a sense for how he looks. No matter how good of shape he's in, there's a big difference between working out and scrimmaging versus playing real games.

When he does hit the floor, the Mavericks hope he'll form a dynamic partnership with last season's Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic. In theory, the two should mesh well together as an inside-out, pick-and-roll partnership. "It could be a nightmare for the teams going forward," Porzingis said. "We just have to develop that chemistry on the floor."

We'll get our first look at what the future holds for the Mavericks on Oct. 8, when they make their preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder.