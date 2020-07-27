Watch Now: Mavericks Preview: Impact Of Time Off On Play ( 1:24 )

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume later this week inside of the league's bubble in Orlando and frequent COVID-19 testing is one of the biggest factors that will keep the campaign going. On Saturday, Dallas Mavericks star forward Kristaps Porzingis was scheduled to take a coronavirus test, but forgot about it. As a result, he was forced to quarantine for one day and missed Sunday's scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers.

After missing the game, Porzingis is expected to resume team activities on Monday.

"He just forgot to get tested," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told the Dallas Morning News. "When that happens, for safety reasons, he's unable to join the team the following day. He's getting retested today and I believe that he'll able to rejoin us tomorrow. He was very contrite and really felt bad about letting the team down. Something like this is something that I think all of us can take as a cautionary tale. We've just got to remember that the details of the situation that we're involved in are very, very important."

It seems as though Porzingis had a simple error in judgment and forgot that he had the test scheduled. He isn't the only player that has done this. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was forced to miss Saturday's scrimmage against the New Orleans Pelicans for the same reason.

The NBA hasn't had a ton of problems in terms of testing, as zero players tested positive for COVID-19 in the first round of testing in the bubble. However, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams did land in a bit of hot water after he was spotted at a gentlemen's club in Atlanta following his exit from the bubble. Williams is slated to miss the Clippers' first two games once the season resumes later this week.