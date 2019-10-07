Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis shows off new stepback 3-pointer that looks unguardable in an open practice

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played in an NBA game in a year and a half, and has been rehabbing from a torn ACL for what seems like an eternity. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in January, and there's been little footage of what the 7-3 power forward looks like on a basketball court.

Preseason basketball shouldn't be dissected too much, but when dealing with a player who has been out of the game as long as Porzingis has, every made shot or sign of good mobility should be seen as a positive sign. Porzingis has been saying for months now that he's 100 percent healthy, and even wanted to play towards the end of last season when Dallas traded for him.

His health won't truly be tested until the NBA season starts, but during the Mavericks' open practice that was held on Sunday, Porzingis looks like he hasn't skipped a beat. In fact, he showed off an impressive new step-back three that, if he plans to implement into a game, will be just as difficult to guard as teammate Luka Doncic's was last year.

Kristaps Porzingis hitting the stepback three, committing 7'3 on 7'4 crime against Boban. pic.twitter.com/yt6x3NOEb3 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) October 6, 2019

Yes, it was against Boban Marjanovic who isn't an incredibly tough defender, but the fact that Porzingis has been working on this move should be terrifying for opponents. He may not ever use it in a game, because the chances of him working around the 3-point line for Dallas are slim, but if he ever does pull it out of his back pocket, that shot is nearly unguardable.

Porzingis looked every bit healthy and comfortable moving around the floor during the open practice. His shot was falling immediately, making his first two attempts, he looked like his former All-Star self. It should be taken with a grain of salt, given the fact that no one was going 100 percent, and defense was not present. However, the performance was a reminder that prior to his injury, Porzingis was, in fact, an All-Star, and was putting up monster numbers.

The open practice offered a chance to see Porzingis and Doncic share the court in a game-like setting, and while that chemistry will only grow as the season wears on, the two already looked comfortable playing off each other. Dallas' young duo has the potential to be dangerous in the league for years to come, with both Porzings and Doncic still being under the age of 25.

If Porzingis can stay healthy, and Doncic continues to develop and improve, Dallas could be back in the playoffs soon enough.