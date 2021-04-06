In the midst of a tight battle for postseason positioning in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks could be without a key contributor. Kristaps Porzingis missed Dallas' 111-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night due to a sprained right wrist, and the team isn't sure if it will sideline the star big man for a couple more games or possibly much longer.

"We don't have a timetable," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said prior to the game against the Jazz, via via ESPN. "We hope it's not serious. It's something that he's been dealing with for a number of weeks, so we're going to hope for the best on that. ... He's a tough guy. He doesn't miss practices. He wants to play all the time, but this is one that he's sitting out tonight. Maybe we'll know more later tonight or tomorrow."

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Unfortunately for Dallas, injury issues aren't a new problem for Porzingis, who has appeared in just 31 of 49 games for the Mavericks this season. He had knee surgery over the offseason and missed the first nine games of the current campaign as a result. He also missed a string of games in February due to lower back tightness. Now the wrist injury can be added to the list of ailments that have forced him to miss game action this season.

When Porzingis has played this season, he's been very solid for Dallas. He's averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.6 minutes of action per performance while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 35 percent from long range. He's the Mavericks' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer on the season. In other words, inconsistent availability has been his main issue this season.

This latest injury comes at a tough time as the Mavericks are looking to climb up the West standings over the final six weeks of the season. Dallas currently sits seventh in the West -- a position that would land it in the play-in tournament before the start of postseason play. If the Mavs can climb from the seventh spot to sixth, they would secure a playoff berth and avoid having to participate in the play-in tournament.

The Mavs are currently two games behind the No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers, but also just three games ahead of the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies. How they fare over the next few weeks will go a long way toward determining where they ultimately finish in the playoff picture, and obviously they'd like to have Porzingis available for as many games moving forward as possible. Thus, they're obviously hoping his wrist injury isn't too major, and that he will be able to re-join his teammates out on the court in the near future.