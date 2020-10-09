The main storyline in the NBA world right now is the 2020 Finals, and rightfully so with the Los Angeles Lakers up 3-1 on the Miami Heat. There is still business for the rest of the teams to attend to, though, and on Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks announced that Kristaps Porzingis has undergone surgery on his torn meniscus.

Porzingis suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers -- a game he was actually ejected from. He played through the injury in Games 2 and 3, but was sidelined after that point and missed the last three games, as the Mavericks were eliminated.

Per the team's statement, "Porzingis will begin rehab immediately and there is no timetable set at this time." But while the official word from Dallas is vague, internally they are hopeful he can return for training camp, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. At this time, it's still unclear exactly when training camp will be, but some time at the end of this year is likely given that the league is expecting to start next season early in 2021.

In his first season on the court with the Mavericks, Porzingis put up 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks per game, and shot 35.2 percent from 3-point land. His ability to space the floor on offense while playing alongside Luka Doncic was a key factor in the Mavericks owning a 115.9 offensive rating in the regular season, which was the most efficient offense in NBA history.

With their high-powered offensive attack leading the way, Porzingis and the Mavs finished seventh in the Western Conference, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Though they ended up losing in six games to the Clippers in the first round, they gave L.A. everything they could handle and proved they're going to be a problem in the West moving forward. That is, as long as Porzingis stays healthy.

The big man has now torn his ACL in his left knee, and his meniscus in his right knee, all in the span of two years. And since being drafted in 2015, he hasn't played more than 72 games in a season. When he's on the court, Porzingis is one of the most unique big men in the league, boasting incredible 3-point range and solid rim protecting abilities. Whether he can stay out there long term, however, remains to be seen.