The Dallas Mavericks have been outwardly optimistic about the potential for Kyrie Irving to return to action on the early side of the typical recovery timeline that comes with an ACL tear. The veteran point guard, however, pumped the brakes on cementing a firm target for his return and did not offer a guarantee that he will be back on the floor by the time the 2026 NBA playoffs roll around.

Next postseason emerged as a hypothetical timetable for Irving to get back in the Mavericks lineup considering it would be just over a year after he sustained the injury in his knee. The team was reportedly optimistic that he could potentially be back in action around a 10-month timeframe, which would have him ready for game action in January. But Irving made it clear that he will not rush back, even if it means missing the postseason.

"Don't hold your breath on that," Irving said Sunday on his live stream when asked if he would be back for the 2026 playoffs. "It doesn't mean that I won't be back. It's just, I don't want to make any predictions on when I'm going to be back. I just want to be back 150,000% better. So I'm taking my time right now to really get healthy. I'm taking my time to really get my body right, other portions of my body right and really just enjoy this recovery process."

Irving's injury was one of multiple blows to the Mavericks roster last season. The nine-time All-Star, at age 32, was about as productive as ever in leading the Dallas offense and averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his second full season with the franchise. He tore the ACL in his left knee in a March 3 contest against the Sacramento Kings, underwent surgery just over three weeks later and missed the rest of the campaign.

"It's not pretty," Irving said of his recovery. "Yes, it is a beautiful struggle, but I go through kind of the mental rollercoaster ride every day. Just want to be back out there."

The Mavs would benefit mightily from getting Irving back into the lineup down the stretch of the 2025-26 season as they project as a team that will be in playoff contention despite their puzzling midyear trade of superstar guard Luka Dončić. The arrival of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg reinvigorated a fanbase that suffered through multiple disappointments last season. And while Irving is sidelined, free agent addition D'Angelo Russell figures to have a major role in the backcourt.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd previously indicated that a winter return from Irving could be on the table.

"We know [Kyrie] won't be back until January, February, March," Kidd said. "I didn't want to put a time limit on it, because I don't want to be held to, 'Well you said January,' so we got to give me some leeway there. But knowing [Kyrie], he's going to try to come back soon. … As you know he documents everything, so just talking to him, his spirit, he's in the right frame of mind. I wouldn't be surprised if he's back early."