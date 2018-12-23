Mavericks' Luka Doncic blows by Jonas Jerebko, throws down thunderous dunks on Warriors

It's safe to say that Luka Doncic has been one of the NBA's most polarizing players to this point in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Doncic certainly continued his reign of terror when the Dallas Mavericks took on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. In the third quarter of their tightly contested 120-116 loss, the rookie forward had the ball on the perimeter and proceeded to blow by Jonas Jerebko for a huge one-handed slam dunk.

Doncic's impressive dunk extended the Mavericks lead to 75-70 midway through the third quarter. However, Golden State ended up outscoring Dallas 36-26 in the 12-minute frame, which was the difference in the end.

As spectacular as the first slam dunk was, Doncic had executed one that was just as sensational two minutes prior to it. On this particular play, Doncic made a terrific backdoor cut on Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan hit Doncic with a beautiful bounce pass. The Mavericks rookie threw it down with two hands and it was one of the more effortless dunks that he'll likely have throughout his NBA career.

Luka throws down the two-hand slam! pic.twitter.com/SSBuAknSGg — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 23, 2018

Doncic finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field while also dishing out five assists and securing three rebounds. The Slovenian forward also connected on three of his six attempts from beyond the arc against the Warriors.

While it's only been 31 games, Doncic may already have a stranglehold on the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton has also been very impressive, but Doncic has been a media darling throughout the regular season so far. Whether it's hitting threes from the logo or rising for a huge slam dunk, the Mavericks forward is doing a little bit of everything.